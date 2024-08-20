Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make champagne spills look glamorous in new FabriCare by D’Decor ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
FabriCare by D’Decor has onboarded Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor alongside actor Alia Bhatt in a new campaign. In the spot, the actors showcase the brand’s message, Beauty That Needs No Protection, and also highlight its premium range of clothing care products.
The campaign was directed by filmmaker Karan Johar under his banner Dharma 2.0 and was conceptualised by 82.5 Communications. The ad focusses on the notion that true beauty, much like quality fabrics, requires care but not excessive protection.
The commercial opens with Kapoor sitting on a couch, holding a trophy, and asking Bhatt to congratulate him on his recent win. Alia, visibly unimpressed, offers a dry “congratulations”, prompting Ranbir to comment on the lackluster response. As the scene unfolds, multiple champagne bottles appear behind Bhatt, setting the stage for an unexpected twist.
Kapoor, concerned about the impending mess, warns that the champagne could stain everything. However, Bhatt reassures him that with FabriCare’s easy-clean, there is nothing to worry about. The ad culminates in a lighthearted champagne shower, drenching Ranbir, the sofas, and the curtains, yet leaving the home’s fabrics unscathed, thanks to FabriCare.
The advertisement closes with the message that while homes may be full of drama, with FabriCare, it is the beauty that remains protected without any extra effort.
In a press release, Ajay Arora, managing director, D’Decor Home Fabrics, says, “FabriCare’s objective is to offer the consumer, products that are beautiful and high performance. Consumers need fabrics wich are easy to maintain and look attractive always. Homes are where we want to enjoy different experiences and FabriCare will ensure we do not need to handle the fabrics with care. Each and every promise that is being rolled out to the Indian consumer is something that we have our manufacturing systems and our factory well adapted to. Ranbir and Alia perfectly embody the dynamic, modern spirit we wanted to highlight. Their contemporary, high-energy personas align perfectly with the performance and sophistication that our fabrics bring to Indian homes.”
Johar adds, “Working on this campaign with FabriCare has been an exhilarating experience. The concept of illustrating how high-performance fabrics can handle the drama of everyday life in a Bollywood style was both challenging and rewarding. Ranbir and Alia brought an incredible energy to the project, making it a truly memorable collaboration.”
Kapoor says, “Collaborating with FabriCare has been a fantastic experience. The fabrics are not only stylish but also incredibly resilient. I feel it’s a real need of the hour – people want their homes to be beautiful but don’t want to compromise on their lifestyle or experiences. FabriCare goes a long way in helping them do that. I am very excited to be a part of the FabriCare journey and I’m looking forward to a long association.”
Sharing her experience, Bhatt says, “I'm thrilled to continue my association with FabriCare by D’Decor for a second year. This new campaign highlights the brand's commitment to quality and innovation and captures how these home fabrics can handle life's surprises with ease. It's been a wonderful experience being part of the FabriCare family.”
The campaign will roll out across multiple platforms, including television, digital media, and social channels.
“As the creative director of FabriCare, I'm thrilled with our latest campaign that underscores our commitment to innovation. Our focus is on creating fabrics that blend superior durability and versatility with modern aesthetics. Our new campaign reflects our dedication to crafting solutions that empower our customers to live better by providing products that are both beautiful and built to perform,” Simone Arora, creative director, D'Decor Home Fabrics.
Nikita Desai, VP – strategy, brand and business excellence, D’Decor Home Fabrics adds,“Over the past year, FabriCare has achieved tremendous success, helping our consumers create beautiful and high performing living spaces. At FabriCare, we're continuously innovating to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring our fabrics offer unmatched durability and versatility. This new campaign showcases the next level of how our products blend elegance with practicality, helping our consumers create beautiful, unbridled experiences at home, through a fun, energetic yet relatable take on everyday situations in our star couples’ lives.”
Mayur Varma, chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications, says, “Sofas and curtains at home are susceptible to unexpected spills - coffee, sauce, or curries. And in Ranbir and Alia’s home, the unexpectedness reaches dramatic levels. That’s where Easy Clean from FabriCare steps in and emerges spotlessly clean. Watch the high-performance fabrics in action in our high-voltage ad.”
