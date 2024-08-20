Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make champagne spills look glamorous in new FabriCare by D’Decor ad

In a press release, Ajay Arora, managing director, D’Decor Home Fabrics, says, “FabriCare’s objective is to offer the consumer, products that are beautiful and high performance. Consumers need fabrics wich are easy to maintain and look attractive always. Homes are where we want to enjoy different experiences and FabriCare will ensure we do not need to handle the fabrics with care. Each and every promise that is being rolled out to the Indian consumer is something that we have our manufacturing systems and our factory well adapted to. Ranbir and Alia perfectly embody the dynamic, modern spirit we wanted to highlight. Their contemporary, high-energy personas align perfectly with the performance and sophistication that our fabrics bring to Indian homes.”