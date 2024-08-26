Ranbir Kapoor suits up as the new face of Siyaram's

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This partnership aims to increase the brand's popularity among youth seeking style and sophistication.
Siyaram's, premium suiting and shirting fabrics and fashion apparels brand, has signed Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador. This partnership aims to increase the brand's popularity among youth seeking style and sophistication.
Siyaram's is known for high-quality products, innovation, and designs that appeal both locally and internationally. Recognized for its craftsmanship and commitment to excellence, Siyaram's makes global fashion accessible to Indian consumers. Their fabrics and garments combine tradition and modernity, resonating with millions of customers.
"We are very excited to welcome Ranbir Kapoor to Siyaram's family," says Ramesh Poddar, Siyaram's cand managing director. "Signing Ranbir goes beyond a mere celebrity endorsement. While his star power is undeniable, what truly drew us to Ranbir was his genuine persona and the effortless style he embodies. Ranbir's personality impressively reflects the values of timeless elegance, unwavering confidence, and a commitment to staying ahead of the times. This collaboration will create a powerful connection with our target audience and propel the brand towards new horizons. Together, we look forward to crafting a powerful narrative that will inspire today’s youth and propel Siyaram's to even greater heights."
Ranbir Kapoor shared, "I am extremely happy to be a part of the Siyaram’s family, and in a way, it feels like coming home. Siyaram's commitment to innovation, reliability, and superior quality are values I truly admire as well, and it is an iconic brand and a family favorite, like most Indian households. Their collection resonates with my style, offering designs that exude sophistication. It's truly a nostalgic homecoming and an honor for me to be the new face of Siyaram’s, a brand renowned over decades for its unwavering dedication to values of excellence, trust, and Indianness, and that has earned the respect and admiration across generations."
Siyaram's plans to combine its heritage with the contemporary appeal of actor Ranbir Kapoor to strengthen its position as a leading fashion brand in India across generations.