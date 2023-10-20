Rangita introduces ‘Tum Hi Ho Rangita’ campaign to celebrate the individuality of Indian women

The newly launched festive collection is available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Ajio, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Cliq.
Fashion label Rangita by Stellaro Brands has introduced its latest festive campaign, ‘Tum Hi Ho Rangita,’ to honor and celebrate the unique individuality of Indian women. The video showcases a group of diverse friends coming together to revel in their individual styles, personalities, and expressions.
The soulful anthem of the film ‘Tum Hi Ho Rangita’ pays homage to the strength of female friendships and embodies the self-assured radiance that emanates from within and the transformative power of Indian fashion.
Each character in the film has unique qualities, and collectively, they represent confident women who stand by each other through life's highs and lows.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Soumyadip Chatterjee, director - marketing, said, "Tum Hi Ho Rangita serves as a tribute to the bonds that connect us all and the joy of embracing one's individuality. We are dedicated to empowering women to look and feel confident in their own style, all while making stylish Indian fashion affordable for everyone.”
The video is live on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, and the music version is available on Apple Music, Itunes, Gaana, Spotify, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, Wynk, and more.
It was conceptualised and produced in-house, with creative direction and photography by Saswata Ghosh, lyrics by Prankur Chaturvedi, vocals by Mohit Mishra, and music composed by Sunjoy Bose.