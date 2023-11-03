Ranveer Singh amplifies cricket season vibes in Tic Tac's quirky campaign

The idea behind Tic Tac's brand is to create positive vibes within oneself and radiate them to others.
Tic Tac, the confectionery brand of Ferrero India (part of Ferrero Group), has announced the launch of its latest digital campaign for the ongoing cricket season. To further augment its connection with the target audience, Tic Tac has teamed up with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to launch a fun, refreshing and quirky campaign that is sure to entertain consumers across the spectrum.
At the heart of Tic Tac's brand proposition, lies the notion of sparking inner positive vibes and radiating them to others. This concept takes centre stage in the recently released digital film as well, which features Ranveer Singh as the main protagonist. The campaign aims to portray Tic Tac as an inspiration for a refreshing transformation, that brings alive the moments of refreshing good vibes, to further establish the brand as a preferred choice of refreshment amongst the youth of India.
In the digital film, Ranveer Singh and his friend are seen viewing a match, when emotions run high & and his friend becomes passionate on player’s performance, and start ‘coaching’. Ranveer then intervenes playfully, asking his friend to chill & vibe. The film not only encapsulates the essence of Tic Tac, but also embodies Ranveer's quirky personality and energy. Ranveer passes on the Tic Tac pack & the Tic Tac spirit to his friend, establishing Tic Tac as your partner, in savouring all the high and low moments of the game, while maintaining a positive, cheerful vibe, regardless of the situation.
Commenting on the campaign, Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, pills & gums, Ferrero India said, “Keeping the consumer’s love for good vibes at the heart of all its endeavours, Tic Tac has come out with yet another ‘youth-first’ digital campaign, spearheaded by the Youth Icon of the Country- Ranveer Singh! Keeping pace with the Gen Z & their affinity towards Sports and Bollywood, we leveraged the magical combination of the passion for cricket, and the playfulness & positive energy of Ranveer Singh.”