Ranveer Singh amplifies cricket season vibes in Tic Tac's quirky campaign

In the digital film, Ranveer Singh and his friend are seen viewing a match, when emotions run high & and his friend becomes passionate on player’s performance, and start ‘coaching’. Ranveer then intervenes playfully, asking his friend to chill & vibe. The film not only encapsulates the essence of Tic Tac, but also embodies Ranveer's quirky personality and energy. Ranveer passes on the Tic Tac pack & the Tic Tac spirit to his friend, establishing Tic Tac as your partner, in savouring all the high and low moments of the game, while maintaining a positive, cheerful vibe, regardless of the situation.