Ranveer Singh becomes a stakeholder in boAt, unveils 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign

The actor has invested an undisclosed amount in boAt.
Ranveer has invested in boAt, and become a stakeholder in its future. As part of the deal, he has been signed on as the official face of boAt's audio products and will be the star of their new campaign, 'Lost in Nirvana'.
According to the release, his entrepreneurial spirit and understanding of Gen Z and millennial audio preferences make him a strategic asset for boAt. His investment signifies belief in the brand's vision, further fuelling its growth trajectory across India and in the world.
"Ranveer's infectious energy and passion for music resonate perfectly with boAt's core values," said Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt. "His investment and strategic involvement validate our mission to revolutionise the audio experience in India. Together, we'll push boundaries, redefine sound, and create a community that thrives on passion and innovation."
Ranveer Singh, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "boAt's commitment to best-in-class sound and youth connect resonates deeply with me. Investing in their journey is more than just a financial decision; it's about co-creating a revolution. Get ready for boAt to amplify the sound of India like never before!"
This partnership aims to mark a new era, solidifying its position as a brand that embraces technology and champions youth culture and audacious dreams. It also sets the stage for Ranveer's role in boAt's upcoming campaign for 'Nirvana series'.
The 360-degree campaign, conceptualised and executed with creative agency Talented, captures the euphoric state of immersing oneself in the enchanting soundscape delivered by boAt's Nirvana range.
Ranveer is seen in a never-before avatar as he leads viewers on a sonic odyssey through the 'Lost in Nirvana' campaign. The campaign unfolds through ad films inviting audiences to experience the Nirvana range's features such as 120 hours of battery life, boAt signature sound, and active noise cancelling technology.