Ranveer Singh, only a fitness brand endorser? cult.sport, Britannia NutriChoice, and Lavie Sport would agree

The actor's recent brand endorsement choices single him out in only a single category.
Getting typecast as an action or a romantic actor is a familiar phenomenon, yet being entwined in a singular advertising niche, as in the case of fitness, is a rather uncommon trajectory.
Actor Ranveer Singh is running towards the latter path, solidifying his association with fitness-related endorsements within the span of a single month.
Lavie Sport, an active lifestyle brand, known for its range of functional bags designed for work and college, as well as gym and travel, has announced Ranveer Singh as its new face. This announcement was made today, on August 22nd, 2023.
Healthy nutrition with regular workouts is the cornerstone of a fit lifestyle, a territory Singh is well-known for traversing successfully. On August 21st, he appeared in two ads for NutriChoice Seeds, a new biscuit brand from Britannia that positions itself as a healthy snack.
Adding to this fitness-focused portfolio, cult.fit, a fitness chain, appointed him as its ‘Motivator-In-Chief’ on August 5th. While the actor won't literally be wielding pom-poms to encourage individuals as they engage in strenuous workouts, his presence will grace the TV screens at fitness centres, motivating cult.fit members, and congratulating them at the end of their workout sessions.
Seeing Singh as the face of these three fitness-centric brands in the short span of a month makes one wonder about his endorsement strategy.
In the TAM AdEx celebrity endorsement report spanning January to June 2023, he ranked as the fifth-most visible endorser. His ads have a visibility of around 11 hours a day. Despite a decrease from 31 endorsements during the same period last year to 27, Singh's prominence in advertising remains evident.
The actor is predominantly popular for his high-energy persona, but his inclination towards fitness is far from something alien. In his recent film Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani, the actor portrayed an heir to a big Indian company, who’s more focused on his physique, with his gym trainer doubling up as his best friend.
However, to closet oneself around a single category in endorsements is a risky take once viewers begin to associate you with that category and are unable to shake it off, which could limit his versatility.
Singh was also the face of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the English Premier League (EPL) in India. Both are sporting leagues and fit into his new supposed endorsement strategy. He has also endorsed BigMuscles Nutrition, a whey protein brand multiple times in the past.