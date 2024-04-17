Ranveer Singh saves Mumbai from an attack by retrieving Sleepyhead's Technic Grid Mattress in new ad

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The futuristic ad film has been conceptualised by Decision Pinnacle and produced by Nirvana Films.
Sleepyhead, a brand in innovative and tech backed mattresses, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product Technic Grid Mattress, featuring Ranveer Singh. In this campaign, Ranveer Singh saves Mumbai City from an alien attack, in the process retrieving the Technic Grid Mattress, featuring 6D Hexagonal Grid and a 3 Zone body pressure distribution system. This mattress is set to redefine your sleep experience, promising comfort and spinal support.
Shivakant Menon, creative director at Decision Pinnacle, the one behind the script and campaign idea says, "Advertising today is trying too hard to blend in with reality and that's considered cool and urban. But the majority of India is not asking for that. They don't need advertising to make sense. They simply need to be entertained. And that is a far better way to build top of mind recall value. That's all we had to do with this film. Every mattress ad at some point shows a person sleeping on it. That's boring and quite obvious. We set out to mirror the absolute crazy energy that a brand ambassador like Ranveer Singh can bring to the table. We obviously didn't want him sleeping on a mattress.. Since the brand is a jester archetype, exaggerating and having fun with the depiction of what 'future of sleep' means was crucial for creating strong recall…"
In this film, viewers witness Ranveer's journey as he goes into the future and steals the alien's secret superweapon, the Technic Grid Mattress, just in the nick of time. However, once Ranveer lands on the Technic mattress, he finds himself so comfortable and relaxed that he can't resist the urge to sleep. In a comical twist, Ranveer manages to steal the mattress just moments before the countdown ends, saving Mumbai from the aliens and stealing their secret weapon, the Technic Grid Mattress from the future.
The Technic Grid Mattress is not your ordinary mattress; it's a testament to sleep innovation. At its core, this mattress boasts a brilliant hexagonal structure with over 3000 air channels, ensuring efficient heat dissipation and a comfortable, cool night's sleep. Its 3-zone design is tailored to provide the right comfort for different parts of your body, with the central zone providing extraordinary back support, keeping your spine aligned, and evenly distributing pressure for a pain-free and cozy slumber.
Nirvana Films is the production house that has brought this film into reality and speaking on the film veteran director Rajiv Rao said “Working on this project was an absolute treat especially when you a have whacky script with Ranveer Singh on a levitating mattress! His infectious energy, enthusiasm and serious commitment to play any character is simply amazing. To enhance Ranveer’s character we opted for a retro vibe that takes us back to the 80’s. This influenced everything from set designs and props to costumes, even extending to the cute and lovable aliens.”