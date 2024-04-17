Ranveer Singh saves Mumbai from an attack by retrieving Sleepyhead's Technic Grid Mattress in new ad

Shivakant Menon, creative director at Decision Pinnacle, the one behind the script and campaign idea says, "Advertising today is trying too hard to blend in with reality and that's considered cool and urban. But the majority of India is not asking for that. They don't need advertising to make sense. They simply need to be entertained. And that is a far better way to build top of mind recall value. That's all we had to do with this film. Every mattress ad at some point shows a person sleeping on it. That's boring and quite obvious. We set out to mirror the absolute crazy energy that a brand ambassador like Ranveer Singh can bring to the table. We obviously didn't want him sleeping on a mattress.. Since the brand is a jester archetype, exaggerating and having fun with the depiction of what 'future of sleep' means was crucial for creating strong recall…"