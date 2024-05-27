Ranveer Singh says ‘Bas ek roll hi kaafi hai’ in NIVEA MEN's latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

NIVEA MEN, unveiled its latest campaign for NIVEA MEN Fresh Active Deo Roll On, featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh.
The campaign brings to centre stage how the innovative product promises to redefine men's underarm care routine by delivering freshness and odour protection, ensuring that men everywhere can feel confident in their skin all day long.
Ranveer Singh, known for his dynamic personality and vibrant energy, embodies the spirit of the NIVEA MEN Fresh Active Deo Roll On with the tagline "Bas Ek Roll Hi Kaafi Hai” emphasising that a single application is enough to give long-lasting freshness for 48 hours.
The brand film highlights how this product seamlessly integrates into the daily routines of men who are always on the move, offering them reliable and long-lasting protection against body odour.
Capturing the high-energy elements of the day, the campaign film highlights the unique Infinity Fresh formula which provides a long-lasting fresh feeling, making it an essential part of any man’s daily grooming routine. NIVEA MEN Fresh Active Deo Roll On is dermatologically tested and paraben free, thus ensuring great care for skin.
Reflecting on the campaign, Geetika Mehta, managing director at NIVEA India, stated, “The NIVEA MEN Fresh Active Deo Roll On stems from our deep understanding of the modern man's lifestyle, where confidence and long-lasting freshness play pivotal roles. This product is not just about offering effective sweat and odour protection; it's about empowering men to seize every moment with a reliable companion in NIVEA MEN Fresh Active Deo Roll On."
As Ranveer aptly puts it, "Bas Ek Roll Hi Kaafi Hai," experience the essence of effortless freshness and confidence that defines the modern man's lifestyle.