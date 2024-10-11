Ratan and adland: Execs recount encounters with Tata on brands

The collective outpouring of grief and the personal sense of loss experienced over the demise of Ratan Naval Tata is evidence that his influence stretched far beyond the walls of Bombay House, into the hearts of people he’d never meet or know – a pulpit every business leader aspires to sit on, but only a handful achieve.

He joined the Tata Group in 1961 at the shop floor of Tata Steel, and in 1991, succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company. His appointment coincided with the withering away of the Licence Raj and the liberalisation of India’s economy, leading the group to become a $100 billion "salt to software" conglomerate.

At afaqs!, we recall the group's memorable advertisements, including 'We Also Make Steel', 'Jaago Re', and 'Reclaim Your Life'. The country’s advertising and marketing landscape would undoubtedly have been poorer without the contributions of the Tata Group.

We spoke to several advertising and marketing leaders about their experiences with Ratan Tata.

Edited Excerpts

Keigan Pinto, former chief creative officer, FCB Ulka

The greatest work of my career was for Tata Trusts, perhaps the first formal philanthropic arm of a large corporation in India. It was called Two Bins, Life Wins, famously headlined by the dialogue Mera Baba Desh Chalata Hai. All of it stemmed from a brief given by Ratan Tata himself.

Ratan Tata was appalled by the poor conditions of India's sanitation workers. Research revealed they had an average life expectancy of 56 years due to the bacteria and toxic fumes they inhaled while entering gutters.

When the film was ready, we brainstormed how to promote this powerful message. I suggested, "Let’s not have ten different ideas. Let’s focus on just one: let Ratan Tata share the film." He is undoubtedly India’s most loved figure. It was the first film he ever shared on Facebook and Instagram, and it went viral. When I shared it, my personal post received 14,000 shares—not likes, shares.

Another memorable story about him comes from my visit to Bombay House, the headquarters of the Tata Group. The building, with its polished, classy décor, has a Victorian charm. I was surprised to see stray dogs inside.

A peon explained that these were "Ratan Sir’s" dogs, and they had been living there. I dug deeper into the story. The peon guided me through the Starbucks office and into a spacious room with a large bathtubs, hand showers, and bunk beds, all set up to care for the dogs.

Lulu Raghavan, APAC president, Landor, a brand consulting firm

I’ve met him four or five times for various projects, including discussions about the architecture of the Taj and Tata Global Beverages (now Tata Consumer Products). We also collaborated on the identity of the Tata Medical Centre in Calcutta.

He was a visionary with a unique perspective on design. He was respectful and kind, always bringing unique insights and asking the right questions. His respectful expression of views was evident, and he always thought ahead about the project and its vision.

Kushal Sanghvi, education mentor, NITI Ayog

I first met him in 1999 when I was just starting my career, working with Rediff.com and managing websites for several Tata businesses and other brands. I visited Tata House, when I was 22-year-old and in awe of him. Senior officials from Tata Motors, including Ratan Tata, who personally called us for a meeting, were present there. Despite his stature, he personally ensured snacks and coffee were served, a unique act of humility and personal involvement.

During my professional journey, I met Ratan Tata twice or thrice, especially while working on the Taj Hotel's website. Rediff was handling the project, and he asked our team to stay at the hotel and reflect those experiences on the website. Ratan Tata was a people-driven individual who believed in fostering a sense of unity among team members.

He was punctual, always arriving on time for scheduled meetings, a rare trait among senior leaders. Despite working on a contractual basis, we were never treated as mere vendors, a common issue in the industry. His warmth and simplicity were striking, and his stature did not impact his interactions with others.

Negotiating employment contracts was always done with respect. Most places make you feel unimportant, but Tata always treated you with respect. I regret that there were no fancy multimedia phones when I met him, so I never got a picture with him.

KV Sridhar (Pops), global chief creative officer, Nihilent, a consulting and services company

He was instrumental in Tata Elxsi's launch, a crucial initiative. Enterprise advertising was my job in Bangalore. No internet, video calls, or cell phones existed then. All of my communication with him was by phone and fax.

Elxsi was to be shown at the massive computer industry CSI Exhibition in Calcutta. This expo featured software and hardware from computers. Elxsi was a powerful transaction and graphics processor. We had to manage technical concerns like proving Elxsi's transaction speed and graphic capabilities despite participation by others from Bombay House. KS Chakravarthy (Chax) and I had to communicate via phone and fax since we didn't have smartphones or video calls.

Mr Tata, a person of such high stature, personally oversaw the project. He approved the ground plan, elevations, copies, etc. His commitment to Elxsi's success was exceptional.

I also recall interacting with him when Praveen Kadle was founding Tata Capital in 2004–2005. The goal was to instill Tata's confidence and trustworthiness in the banking industry, which lacked public trust.

The campaign had to represent these qualities, thus Mr. Tata delayed the debut by six months to a year to train the sales staff in the campaign's values.

Another significant project was with Tata Chemicals. This project went beyond product sales to make a difference. Tata Chemicals chairman and managing director Ramakrishnan Mukundan advanced this aim.

I learnt honesty, integrity, and social influence from working with the Tatas. Whether it was launching Tata Salt or Tata Capital, doing the 'right thing' was a core value of every Tata brand I worked for.

Prasoon Joshi, chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia and CCO, McCann Worldgroup India

Some losses feel personal. Ratan Tata has been an imposing figure since many of us were teens. From a starry-eyed kid watching him stroll briskly at the Navy Nagar Club to exciting conversations at industry meetings to pride in working on the Air India relaunch, it's been quite an arc.

He helped turn the Tata Group into one of the world's largest conglomerates and gave modern India wings.

His vision went beyond profit. Beyond his major accomplishments, his legacy is in his small but meaningful efforts. Take his initiative to launch the Tata Nano, the world's most affordable car, in India, where the middle class could only dream of owning one. He helped India achieve its aims.

His philanthropic endeavours through Tata Trusts are vast and visible, spanning education and healthcare, healthcare, particularly the Tata Memorial Hospital. He also created excellent veterinary institutions, including the small animals' hospital in Mahalakshmi, Mumbai, which is uncommon in its compassion and dignity for strays and pets.

Ratan Tata’s legacy is not just about the empire he built but the values he ingrained in the business world. India owes him a debt of gratitude, for he truly exemplified compassion in action – an inspiration for generations to come.

Sambit Mohanty, creative head (North & South), McCann Worldgroup

The loss of Ratan Tata feels strangely personal. It’s almost as if the nation has lost a beloved leader. Although I never had the opportunity to meet him in person, I was told he really liked a film I wrote some years ago for Tata Steel (We Also Make Tomorrow). Perhaps it’s because he, too, was a visionary who foresaw possibilities and elevated Tata to greater heights.

P.S. Speaking to these advertising and marketing leaders and reading people's descriptions of Ratan Tata, words like "decent," "integrity," and "gentle giant" stood out. He lived these traits and believed in an India that breathed them—one that's welcoming, loving, and had a passion for good over greed.

