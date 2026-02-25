Raymond revisits modern fatherhood in new ‘Complete Man’ campaign

Raymond Lifestyle has released a new film under its long-running ‘The Complete Man’ platform. Titled Homecoming, the campaign shifts focus to contemporary fatherhood, positioning presence and emotional engagement as defining traits of masculinity.

The film depicts a father returning home after work and choosing to disengage from professional demands to spend time with his children. The narrative centres on a moment of disconnection from work and reconnection with family, underscoring the idea that time and attention are central to relationships.

Conceptualised by Omnicom, the campaign will debut during the final 10 matches of the T20 World Cup on JioHotstar. It will also be screened across more than 1,300 cinema halls nationwide, coinciding with upcoming theatrical releases. The rollout includes digital CTV placements and outdoor advertising across close to 100 sites.

Commenting on this latest ad film, Satyaki Ghosh, CEO Raymond Lifestyle, said: “In India, the notion of being a man is undergoing a profound shift and ‘The Complete Man’ campaigns have always held a mirror to the changing norms within the society. Having exemplified elegance, now also measured by emotional intelligence, our latest ad film is an ode to simple gestures that showcase the affectionate dimension of his personality. It is a melange of the core values of the Raymond brand and our impeccably crafted offerings that resonate with millions of Indians.”

Also commenting on the creative concept was Saad Khan, president & managing partner - Growth & Strategy, Omnicom, said: The Complete Man has always evolved with the world, yet, at the core, he has held and lived by the same fundamental principle that success is built on a bed of empathy, compassion and taking care of family. This campaign is the next step in the journey of this iconic brand to redefine what it means to be a complete man in today’s time.

The ‘Complete Man’ platform has been a longstanding communication property for Raymond, with the latest film continuing its focus on evolving representations of masculinity.