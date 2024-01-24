Razorpay gets Gulshan Grover and Urvashi Dholakia to push consumer security

The campaign films are conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions.
Razorpay, an omnichannel payments, and banking platform for businesses, has launched its digital ad campaign featuring Gulshan Grover, and Urvashi Dholakia on its social platforms- YouTube, LinkedIn, X (previously Twitter), and Instagram.
With this campaign, Razorpay hopes to reiterate the need to drive awareness amongst customers by educating them about risk and safety measures to ensure a secure digital payment transaction.
The ad films conceptualised and brought to life by Tilt Brand Solutions, a Mumbai-based creative agency, showcase two different scenarios wherein customers who are trying to make online purchases are skeptical of going through with the payments, wondering if their card details would be stolen or if the business was legitimate to engage with at the first place; Gulshan Grover and Urvashi Dholakia play the role of unethical business owners who aggravate the insecurities of these customers.
The customers then realize that these businesses are safe and secure with the Razorpay trust marker and are KYC verified, giving them the utmost confidence to make the purchase.
With a tagline of “For online businesses to win trust, Razorpay Payment Gateway is a must”, the campaign showcases Razorpay as a 'trust marker' for businesses. It showcases that businesses certified by Razorpay comply with the highest standards of safety and security.
Commenting on the launch, Apuarv Sethi, senior VP, marketing, Razorpay said, "In a digital landscape where trust is the currency, Razorpay serves as the definitive 'trust marker' for businesses. This campaign aims to cultivate a profound sense of confidence, emphasising our commitment to providing a dependable and secure digital payment experience. It underscores our dedication to raising awareness about the critical significance of security in online transactions."
“Drawing parallels between the safety measures in online transactions and the confidence Razorpay instills, each ad is a visual and narrative masterpiece with a unique twist, capturing attention, while underscoring the importance of a secure payment experience," added Adarsh Atal, chief creative officer, TILT Brand Solutions.