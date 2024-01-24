Razorpay gets Gulshan Grover and Urvashi Dholakia to push consumer security

The ad films conceptualised and brought to life by Tilt Brand Solutions, a Mumbai-based creative agency, showcase two different scenarios wherein customers who are trying to make online purchases are skeptical of going through with the payments, wondering if their card details would be stolen or if the business was legitimate to engage with at the first place; Gulshan Grover and Urvashi Dholakia play the role of unethical business owners who aggravate the insecurities of these customers.