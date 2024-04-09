RCB's players literally sell the PayZapp by HDFC in latest ad campaign

Talking about the campaign, Ravi Santhanam, group head, CMO and head - Direct to Consumer Business, HDFC Bank, says, "PayZapp's partnership with RCB is a strategic move to leverage the cricket season extravaganza. With cricket being such a popular sport in the country, the league gives PayZapp an ideal opportunity to enhance visibility and mindshare. The partnership helps us strengthen the 'Choice of Payments' brand positioning and build a better recall for PayZapp. We are proud to be the official payments partner of RCB.”