realme's Diwali campaign 'Dare to Shine' with Shah Rukh Khan illuminates the unbreakable human spirit

The campaign is a reminder to embrace the festive spirit and bring out our own inner light.
realme has unveiled its latest Diwali campaign, "Dare to Shine," featuring Shah Rukh Khan, celebrating the indomitable human spirit that continues to shine in the face of challenges. This campaign aligns with the spirit of the festival of Diwali, which signifies the triumph of light over darkness and strengthens human connections.
The "Dare to Shine" campaign encourages individuals to tap into their inner light, using it as a guiding force for themselves and others, fostering a brighter future. Shah Rukh Khan delivers an inspiring message in the campaign, emphasising the importance of light in our lives and its diverse manifestations. The campaign serves as a reminder to embrace the festive spirit and kindle the light within ourselves.
Speaking on the new campaign, Tao Zhang, chief marketing officer, realme India said, “To embrace Diwali, realme's 'Dare to Shine' campaign, pays tribute to the enduring human spirit, resilience and self-belief. Just as this festival unites us all, let us also kindle our inner light, becoming beacons that glisten the path to a brighter tomorrow for ourselves and those around us. The campaign is set to inspire millions to radiate positivity not just during Diwali but year-round. Join us in celebrating the festival of lights by becoming the guiding light that empowers and inspires others.”
The creative vision and conceptualisation of the film is by realme. The shots featuring Shah Rukh Khan are curated by Dharma 2.0 and the film is produced by Spaceman Pictures.