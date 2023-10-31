realme's Diwali campaign 'Dare to Shine' with Shah Rukh Khan illuminates the unbreakable human spirit

Speaking on the new campaign, Tao Zhang, chief marketing officer, realme India said, “To embrace Diwali, realme's 'Dare to Shine' campaign, pays tribute to the enduring human spirit, resilience and self-belief. Just as this festival unites us all, let us also kindle our inner light, becoming beacons that glisten the path to a brighter tomorrow for ourselves and those around us. The campaign is set to inspire millions to radiate positivity not just during Diwali but year-round. Join us in celebrating the festival of lights by becoming the guiding light that empowers and inspires others.”