Five times rebranding efforts were rejected by consumers

Jaguar, the British luxury vehicle manufacturer known for its high-performance sedans, sports cars, and SUVs, recently unveiled a new identity. Jaguar's new visual identity includes vibrant primary colours—red, yellow, and blue—contrasting sharply with the more subdued palettes typical in luxury branding.

The rebranding has received mixed reactions online. Many have criticised the absence of vehicles in promotional materials while others have questioned the need for a ‘rebranding’. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also humorously questioned Jaguar's focus on branding over cars, highlighting the negative reception of the rebranding.

However, rebranding efforts can often provoke significant consumer backlash, particularly when the changes are abrupt or poorly executed.

Has Jaguar taken futuristic rebranding too far?

We have seen many examples in the recent past like:-

Twitter- Following Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in 2022, the platform underwent a significant rebranding to "X." This abrupt change alienated many users who were attached to the original brand identity. The new name and logo was not received well by the users of the platform, leading to negative feedback and a reported loss of daily active users.

Baskin- Robbins- The almost 80 year old ice-cream brand, tweaked its logo in 2022. The older logo had themes of pink and blue with ‘BR’ and Baskin Robbins printed in a blocky, childish font. The new logo on the other hand, is brown and pink, brown and blue, and pink and white. While some appreciated the brand, a large number of people were upset as they associated the brand with their childhood and something they had grown up with.

Nothing introduces new logo taking a jab at Jaguar’s rebranding

Fever- Established in 2006 as a radio station in India, Fever FM initiated a comprehensive brand revamp campaign earlier this year. The brand unveiled a new logo and a sonic identity to adapt to the evolving digital audio landscape. The brand dropped the word ‘FM’ from its logo as a nod to the brand’s digital growth.

However, to communicate the same, the CEO, Ramesh Menon, put out a video message saying they have “made the difficult decision to shut down" its radio station. Hours later, it was revealed that it was a strategic rebranding exercise. The faux demise garnered mixed reactions with many criticising the media network for such marketing tactics.

Nokia- The Finnish multinational telecommunications giant went under a rebranding exercise in 2023. The logo was simplified and modernised. The traditional deep blue colour was brightened, and elements from the old logo were retained to maintain some continuity. However, many consumers expressed confusion regarding the new logo. While some were upset about the iconic blue logo being taken away, others were questioning the decision. Many joked about the layoffs coinciding with the logo change, suggesting a disconnect between the rebranding message and public sentiment.

Tropicana- Tropicana's rebranding in 2009 involved a complete overhaul of its packaging, which removed the iconic orange with a straw in favour of a more minimalist design featuring a glass of orange juice. This change alienated loyal customers, who found the new packaging unappealing and confusing. The backlash resulted in a 20% decline in sales within two months, leading Tropicana to revert to its original design.