Rebuilding trust with transparency

Shailendra Shetty, Founder, The Sway said "The recent case of fake followers' scam that got busted makes service our kind much needed. The authenticity of influencers and audience is crucial to any brand. We help our brand partners sift through influencers' universe and connect them with content creators who share the same Value and beliefs as the brand. Those who can best drive audience engagement and help build a trust-based relationship for the brand that will last. Combined with meme marketing, we are able to give advertisers a great way to reach out to Gen Z and Millennial users."