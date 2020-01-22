Red FM becomes Orange FM for Grofers

Red FM also changed its tagline 'Bajaatey Raho' to 'Bachaatey Raho' for a day as part of Grofers' campaign for its Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD) sale.
93.5 Red FM has temporarily changed its name to Orange FM as part of Grofers' campaign for its ongoing Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD) sale. The sale is live between January 18 and 26, 2020. The campaign has been crafted in collaboration with Mindshare. As a campaign initiative, Red FM took up the challenge of changing its name to Orange FM, if Grofers stood by its sale promise of ‘guaranteed inaam’ (assured prize).
The campaign urged consumers to call up Red and say if Grofers was living up to it promise. Red FM turned Orange in Delhi and Mumbai for a whole day on January 22. The activity was amplified with the station's RJs Raunac and Malishka leading the campaign.
This is the second time Red FM has gone 'orange'. Red FM executed a similar campaign for Grofers in August last year. The campaign then was limited to Delhi. The FM brand also tweaked its tagline 'Bajaatey Raho' to 'Bachaatey Raho'.