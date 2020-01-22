Red FM becomes Orange FM for Grofers

93.5 Red FM has temporarily changed its name to Orange FM as part of Grofers' campaign for its ongoing Grand Orange Bag Days (GOBD) sale. The sale is live between January 18 and 26, 2020. The campaign has been crafted in collaboration with Mindshare. As a campaign initiative, Red FM took up the challenge of changing its name to Orange FM, if Grofers stood by its sale promise of ‘guaranteed inaam’ (assured prize).