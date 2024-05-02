redBus promotes online ticket booking in a humorous campaign, urges travellers to shun ‘Time-Pass’

Expressing her enthusiasm at the launch of the campaign, Pallavi Chopra, CMO, redBus stated, "This is a very special campaign, in the sense that we have adopted a very region-focused approach to ensure that the narrative of the benefits of embracing online ticket booking methods, strikes a chord with our target audience. The dialogues in the ad-films are therefore very relatable to people of specific regions, such as Madhya Pradesh or Delhi for example, as opposed to creating a ‘one for all’ campaign and dubbing it in multiple regional languages. With the summer travel season upon us, this campaign is perfectly timed to capitalize on increased travel demand. Our creative partners have done a fantastic job of not only being able to captivate the audience, but also connect with them emotionally through the ad films."