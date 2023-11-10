Rediffusion wins Ashiana Housing business

Rediffusion will handle the business from its Delhi office.
New Delhi-based Ashiana Housing has onboarded Rediffusion as its creative agency partner. The account was earlier with Dentsu.
With projects in and around Delhi-NCR, Neemrana, Bhiwadi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jamshedpur, Chennai, Lavasa-Pune and Halol Gujarat, Ashiana Housing is an established and trusted real estate with an ever-expanding footprint. Beyond senior living and kid-centric communities for families, Ashiana Housing has now also forayed into premium and luxury living in select cities.
Commenting on the agency partnership, Ankur Gupta, joint managing Director, Ashiana Housing, said, “At Ashiana, we pride ourselves in not just building homes but solid partnerships with our residents, our associates and stakeholders. We look forward to doing the same with Rediffusion as our creative agency partner.
Asheesh Malhotra, executive director, Rediffusion, added, “In an industry which has seen many real estate brands go through the crests and troughs of challenges, Ashiana has been the steady torchbearer of trust and uncompromised quality across their projects. We look forward to working with Ashiana on their journey of customer centricity and creating abodes based on strong human values.”
Priyanka Magan, vice President – client services at Rediffusion, added, “Ashiana Housing is a brand partner with a rare combination of clear brand vision, and trust across the spectrum of brand building and engagement. We’re excited to take this partnership forward and build a distinctive legacy in the very exciting times that we live in.”
