Reliance Retail's campaign for Tira celebrates beauty with Kareena, Kiara & Suhana

Reliance Retail's recently launched omni-channel beauty retail platform, Tira, announced the launch of its first high decibel 360-degree campaign, #ForEveryYou, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan. Tira's For Every You campaign serves as a tribute to the myriad roles, emotions, and moods that individuals experience. The campaign aims to celebrate the role of beauty and how people use it to express themselves through these moments.
The campaign features three different women who each have their own unique version of beauty. The film aims to show how different mindsets, daily rituals and quirks make up a person and define their version of beauty. The campaign hopes to inspire self-expression and empower individuals to explore and express their authentic self, no matter where they are in their journey of discovering beauty.
The campaign will be advertised on TV, outdoor billboards, print and digital media, at events, and in stores in the coming months. It will feature a selection of global and local brands with exciting offers, promotions, and gifts with purchase.
Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures, spoke about the company's Tira beauty campaign, which has received an overwhelming response since its launch in April 2023. The campaign, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Suhana Khan, is about encouraging individuals to embrace their own beauty choices.