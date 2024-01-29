Revlon onboards actress Madelyn Cline as its global brand ambassador

Madelyn joins the ranks of Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion as latest face of the beauty brand.
Revlon, an American beauty brand, has announced Madelyn Cline as its global brand ambassador. The 26-year-old actress is best known for her roles as ‘Sarah Cameron’ on Netflix’s Outer Banks series and as ‘Whiskey’ in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Madelyn will be the face of the Revlon brand and products. She will be featured across the full marketing mix including in-store displays at retailer events and in global campaigns.
She has made her mark in an array of high-profile, cult, and popular projects over the last four years. She has a social media reach of 25 mllion across platforms and has become a style icon on the red carpet and a go-to influencer for her beauty and skincare routines.
Speaking on the partnership, Madelyn said, “I love makeup and it’s been a dream of mine to partner with a brand as iconic as Revlon. I couldn’t be more excited to join the ranks of Ashley Graham, Megan Thee Stallion, and all of the amazing Global Brand Ambassadors who came before. With this partnership, I’m thrilled to be able to inspire other women to live boldly and feel empowered.”
“Whether it’s through her on-screen roles or in her everyday life, Madelyn personifies our mission of living boldly in everything she does. Her confidence and focus on self-love make her an incredible role model for young adults. With a natural affinity for beauty, Madelyn is the perfect fit for a Revlon Global Ambassador, and we’re overjoyed to welcome her to our family," added Martine Williamson, chief marketing officer, Revlon.
Meghna Modi, executive director and head, Revlon India and Sub-continent at Modi-Mundipharma Beauty Products, added, "Madelyn Cline’s association with Revlon marks a significant milestone for us. As we expand our global family, Madelyn's influence will undoubtedly inspire people in India and around the world to embrace their unique beauty confidently."