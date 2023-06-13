RING launches ‘Sapno ko RING karo’ campaign focuses to empower the aspirational young adults of India

The campaign is expected to win over millennials and Gen Z with its energetic, slice-of-life video.
RING, the consumer-first digital payment app from the founders of Kissht, launched its latest marketing campaign: “Sapnon ko RING karo”. The digital video campaign (DVC) adopts a direct approach towards resonating with Gen Z and Millennials through a catchy rap. The video focuses on the multifaceted personalities of the new age generation who are breaking norms, while being financially independent. RING weaves in the messaging of how the brand is making their dreams come true by empowering them to make quick financial decisions and take a steep dive towards their future. The DVC is expected to create a lasting impression among its core target audience, building on the recent success of its Women’s Day campaign: “Desh ka Aina- Life in her pocket”.
“Sapno ko RING karo” is designed to create a positive perception of credit in India, and fuel independence among the ambitious population of India. The context of the narrative is set at the very beginning with the message, “The story of the young, the restless, the dreamers, and the doers”. The video then follows a neon aesthetic set to a Hindi rap tempo, interspaced with short recreations of real success stories of Gen Z and Millennials from diverse backgrounds. A total of six stories are depicted, including a chemical engineer who is an aspiring writer, a college dropout who is an aspiring chef, a call-centre agent, a techie who is a travel blogger, a nurse who is a rapper, and someone who is still figuring out what to do. The tone of these short story segments is kept more affectionate yet fun, and most importantly, relatable; allowing viewers to connect more closely with these individuals.
RING’s borrower profile has revealed that GenZ and Millennials are not risk averse and have adopted credit positively to fulfil their needs and wants. The DVC encourage the generation to trust in their own skills and passion rather than sticking to the beaten path. The very first line of the DVC strikes a chord with the young aspirational class and echoes in their mind with “We Dream, We Believe, We Hustle”.
Speaking about their new campaign, RING’s SVP and Head of Marketing, Shwetha Iyer said, “We are thrilled to announce our latest campaign, Sapno ko RING karo. We pride ourselves on understanding our customers deeply and this video is intended to capture the aspirations of the young and the restless,. Fintech in India has come a long way in terms of making credit accessible to the underserved population, especially millennials who contributed to nearly 50% of digital lending transactions in India. Through our customer surveys and VOCs, we hear heartening stories of how our loans have helped people. We wanted to bring these stories alive through a relatable, slice-of-life approach, depicted in an edgy manner.”
RING has maintained engagement with its users as a top priority since its founding in 2022. The Sapno ko RING karo campaign is just the latest effort in its continued commitment to connect, empower, and encourage the aspirational youth of India.