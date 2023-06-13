RING launches ‘Sapno ko RING karo’ campaign focuses to empower the aspirational young adults of India

“Sapno ko RING karo” is designed to create a positive perception of credit in India, and fuel independence among the ambitious population of India. The context of the narrative is set at the very beginning with the message, “The story of the young, the restless, the dreamers, and the doers”. The video then follows a neon aesthetic set to a Hindi rap tempo, interspaced with short recreations of real success stories of Gen Z and Millennials from diverse backgrounds. A total of six stories are depicted, including a chemical engineer who is an aspiring writer, a college dropout who is an aspiring chef, a call-centre agent, a techie who is a travel blogger, a nurse who is a rapper, and someone who is still figuring out what to do. The tone of these short story segments is kept more affectionate yet fun, and most importantly, relatable; allowing viewers to connect more closely with these individuals.