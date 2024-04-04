Rishabh Pant advocates for #HarDinSunscreen in Fixderma's latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Fixderma, a skincare company, joins forces with Delhi Capitals. As a part of this collab the brand recently launched its #HarDinSunscreen campaign which aims to dispel common myths surrounding everyday sunscreen usage and build a daily skincare ritual around the same.
In the recent ad campaign with Delhi Capitals, Fixderma focuses on breaking misconceptions around sunscreens being occasion-specific and suitable for daily use. Through this campaign, the brand looks forward to debunk some myths around sunscreens by showcasing its product's unique features, such as non-sticky, lightweight, zero-white cast, and broad-spectrum sun protection. The ad films feature Delhi Capitals players - Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel using Fixderma’s Shadow Sunscreen.
The master ad film showcases Rishabh Pant as the face of the brand, bringing home the idea of #HarDinSunscreen with Fixderma Shadow Sunscreen while stating that these sunscreens are formulated and trusted by experts. The other short films knock on the product features of Fixderma Shadow Sunscreens with Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchel Marsh, and Axar Patel.
"We are thrilled to launch our #HarDinSunscreen campaign in collaboration with Delhi Capitals' star players," said Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and founder, Fixderma. "By showcasing the versatility and efficacy of our sunscreen products, we aim to educate everyone about the importance of incorporating sun protection into their daily skincare routines.
With the hashtag #HarDinSunscreen, the brand aims to reiterate the importance of wearing sunscreen everyday, regardless of whether one plan to stay indoors or step out in the sun.
With a focus on engaging audiences across age groups and genres on various platforms, a comprehensive media plan has been developed targeting a mix of traditional new channels, such as Aaj Tak, GECs, and other leading digital platforms like Jio TV.
Through this collaboration with Delhi Capitals players, the brand aims to expand the sunscreen category by building a habit which is exemplified by the tagline #HarDinSunscreen.