Rishabh Pant advocates for #HarDinSunscreen in Fixderma's latest campaign

In the recent ad campaign with Delhi Capitals, Fixderma focuses on breaking misconceptions around sunscreens being occasion-specific and suitable for daily use. Through this campaign, the brand looks forward to debunk some myths around sunscreens by showcasing its product's unique features, such as non-sticky, lightweight, zero-white cast, and broad-spectrum sun protection. The ad films feature Delhi Capitals players - Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel using Fixderma’s Shadow Sunscreen.