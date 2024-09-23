Riteish Deshmukh showcases Kabaddi spirit in Star Sports’ PKL 2024 campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Pro Kabaddi League will tarts on October 18, 2024.
Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), has launched its first campaign film for PKL Season 11, featuring actor Riteish Deshmukh. The tournament starts on October 18, 2024, and the film, set in a jungle, will be released in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.
In the promo, Riteish steps into the shoes of a lone warrior, showcasing stealth and agility of a tiger as he navigates dangerous predators – a vivid metaphor for the sharp instincts, speed, and mental toughness that define kabaddi champions. The film brilliantly captures the pulse-pounding essence of kabaddi, drawing viewers into a world where each move is a battle, and every decision could be the difference between victory and defeat.
Riteish Deshmukh, said, “Kabaddi is a sport that is woven into the fabric of our culture, and being a part of this campaign is an absolute honour. The intensity and pride we captured in the film reflect the warrior spirit of kabaddi players – fierce, fearless, and ready to face any challenge. PKL has become a national sensation, and I’m sure this season will take that excitement to another level.”
This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format. The 2024 edition will commence at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg, starting on November 10 and ending on December 1. The third leg will begin at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24. W ith star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, and Fazel Atrachali set to dominate the mat, PKL 11 ensures that Kabaddi will capture the attention of both die-hard fans and new viewers alike.