Riteish Deshmukh showcases Kabaddi spirit in Star Sports’ PKL 2024 campaign

This time around, PKL will be returning to a three-city format. The 2024 edition will commence at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad from October 18 to November 9. It will then move to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg, starting on November 10 and ending on December 1. The third leg will begin at the Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from December 3 to December 24. W ith star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, and Fazel Atrachali set to dominate the mat, PKL 11 ensures that Kabaddi will capture the attention of both die-hard fans and new viewers alike.