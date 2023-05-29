RK Swamy creates government website for 'Sengol'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently placed 'Sengol', a sacred sceptre with historical ties to Tamil Nadu, in the new Parliament building. Most Indians were unaware of the existence of this revered sceptre until its relocation from the Allahabad Museum to the new Parliament building. For all those who are looking online to find out more about it, the government has launched a website, 'The Sengol', that is a one-stop destination for all the details.