RK Swamy files for IPO

RK Swamy Hansa Group, a pioneer in the field of marketing and advertising, has launched plans to go public with the aim of accelerating its digital transformation.
The group has filed its draft papers with SEBI to launch an IPO. The public offer will comprise shares of Rs 215 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 87 lakh shares by promoters and institutional investors.
The proceeds of the issue will fund working capital requirements, help in capital expenditure to be incurred for setting up a digital video content production studio, and fund the IT infrastructure development of the company and its subsidiaries, Hansa Research and Hansa Customer Equity.
It will also aid the setting up of new customer experience centres and computer-aided telephonic interview centres, RK Swamy said in the draft. For FY23, RK Swamy reported revenue of Rs 293 crore and a profit of Rs 31 crore.