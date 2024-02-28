Sundar Swamy envisions R K Swamy IPO as potential blueprint for Indian agencies' eyeing IPOs

RK Swamy is one of the very few Indian companies from the advertising and marketing sectors to IPO on national exchanges. It was set up in Chennai (erstwhile Madras) in 1973 by RK Swamy. In 1990 BBDO made a strategic investment in the company. BBDO disinvested from the company in 2022. Over the last five decades the company has grown in both size and in the range of services it offers. The company now offers creative, media, data analytics and market research services.