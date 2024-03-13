RK Swamy shares list on NSE at 13% discount to IPO price

Shares of R K Swamy, an integrated marketing services provider, had a lackluster debut on the stock exchanges on March 12, opening at Rs 250 on NSE (National Stock Exchange), which marked a 13.2% discount from the issue price of Rs 288. The stock debuted at Rs 252 on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), experiencing a 12.5% decline from the issue price of Rs 288, as mentioned in The Economic Times report.