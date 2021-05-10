Robert De Niro rejects an offer from Roger Federer to be a part of a Switzerland Tourism spot

“Switzerland is just too perfect,” says the Oscar-winning American actor to justify his refusal.
Switzerland remains one of the world’s most adored tourist destinations. But, not for Robert De Niro. The Oscar-winning American acting legend refused to be a part of the tourism spot for the European nation because “there’s no drama, no drama at all.”
De Niro says this to Roger Federer, tennis legend and the latest Switzerland Tourism (ST) ambassador, over a video call. In the ad, the brainchild of Swiss agency Wirz BBDO, we see Federer trying his best verbal volleys to depict the best of Switzerland to De Niro; an attempt to make him says yes, but he doesn’t budge.
“Switzerland is just too perfect”, remarks a frustrated De Niro and sums up why you should visit the Alpine nation.
Earlier this year, Federer became ST’s official ambassador. “I have always felt, whenever I step on the court, I am representing Switzerland. Whenever it says my name, there is a Swiss flag next to it. I have been very proud to do that for the first 22 years I have been on tour, and it will always be like that. To join forces with ST now is a logical step for me.”
A special mention goes to another Oscar-winning American actor when De Niro tells Federer, “Maybe call Hanks.” De Niro was referring to Tom Hanks, who is considered as one of the nicest people in the acting business.