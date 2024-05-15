Rohit Sharma joins TCL India as its brand ambassador, aiming to enhance presence in India

India’s GDP has been growing tremendously since the past few years paving a way to increased customer expectations. Keeping this in mind, TCL has always emphasised on providing extraordinary experience to its customers. With its range of large screen-sized TVs, available at an affordable price; TCL has been successful in winning the trust of the customers who keep an eye for bigger and better viewing experience. In tandem, Sharma’s commitment to deliver 100% in every match, with every ball and TCL’s commitment to sophistication and innovation make this exclusive one-year partnership a perfect match.