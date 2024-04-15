Rohit Sharma unveils the Hitman of dental problems in Oral-B's new ad

Gopalakrishnan Kalianna, vice president and category head - Oral Care, P&G India shared, "There exists a common perception about all toothbrushes functioning the same way, leading to consumers being unaware about selecting the right solution. 49%* consumers are currently dissatisfied with the cleaning their brush provides. We recognise the need for innovation and education. Oral B’s Criss Cross technology, priced starting Rs 50, offers consumers a revolutionary choice for achieving better oral hygiene. We are also thrilled to introduce our latest campaign with the ace Indian cricketer – Rohit Sharma, highlighting Oral-B’s ongoing dedication to transforming oral care for every individual and educating them on making the right decision for their oral care. With this breakthrough, we firmly believe that Oral-B Criss Cross will empower consumers to get to healthier smiles.”