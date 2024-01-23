RummyCircle launches 'Khelo Befikar, Jeeto RummyCircle Par' campaign with Hrithik Roshan

The campaign aims to educate the users about the platform's safety and other features.
Games24x7, an online skill-gaming platform, has launched 'Khelo Befikar, Jeeto RummyCircle Par' campaign for its product platform, RummyCircle.
The campaign consists of three films featuring Hrithik Roshan, wherein he addresses those who question the safety of the platform in different instances.
The users of the platform are seen saying,"Hrithik se puchna (Ask Hrithik) and as the actor appears and educates about features of compliant and self-regulated platforms such as data safety, secure transactions, and no bots certification.
Three separate films have also been created in Kannada featuring regional actors that are also seen enlightening users on the same. The campaign will be launched pan India in order to ensure a broader reach.