Rungta Steel partners with Shahrukh Khan as brand ambassador and debuts star-studded TVC

Arvind Kumar, chief general manager of sales & marketing at Rungta Steel, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our latest brand campaign, featuring the legendary Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor as our brand ambassadors. This collaboration epitomises our dedication to quality and trust. Just as 'King Khan,' as India fondly calls him, consistently continues to deliver his best in his craft of cinema, associating with him allows us to convey Rungta Steel’s deep commitment to delivering nothing but the best. We strongly believe this partnership will connect with our valued customers and partners and solidify our standing as a frontrunner in the steel industry."