Rungta Steel partners with Shahrukh Khan as brand ambassador and debuts star-studded TVC

Rungta Steel, a leading integrated steel and TMT Bar manufacturer in India, has unveiled an exciting brand partnership with the legendary Bollywood actor, Shahrukh Khan, in their latest TV commercial (TVC).
Adding to their already star-studded roster of brand ambassadors, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Shahrukh Khan's involvement is set to elevate Rungta Steel's brand presence and reaffirm its position as one of India's fastest-growing and most influential integrated steel brands.
The TVC showcases the inherent strength and unique qualities of Rungta TMT bars, drawing a parallel with Shahrukh Khan's enduring appeal and status as the most sought-after actor in the industry. The commercial emphasises the concept of #EkdumSolid willpower, the brand's tagline, by linking it to the idea of building a strong foundation, mirroring Shahrukh Khan's iron will and relentless pursuit of excellence in Bollywood.
Arvind Kumar, chief general manager of sales & marketing at Rungta Steel, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our latest brand campaign, featuring the legendary Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor as our brand ambassadors. This collaboration epitomises our dedication to quality and trust. Just as 'King Khan,' as India fondly calls him, consistently continues to deliver his best in his craft of cinema, associating with him allows us to convey Rungta Steel’s deep commitment to delivering nothing but the best. We strongly believe this partnership will connect with our valued customers and partners and solidify our standing as a frontrunner in the steel industry."