'Saadgi,' a silent film by bigbasket, honours the enduring beauty of love

Speaking about the film, Arun Jayaraman, head of marketing , bigbasket, shared, "At bigbasket, we understand that life's most precious moments are made up of the little things. What we have brought forth is not just a film; it is a tribute to the joy found in the simplicity of daily life. We hope this film resonates with our customers, inspiring them to appreciate and celebrate the love that exists in their everyday routines. We are enabling them to do so by ensuring that they focus on love while we provide them essentials at their doorstep.”