Sachin Tendulkar stars in Spinny's "It's Never Just a Car" campaign for World Cup 2023

Spinny, a comprehensive used-car buying and selling platform, has unveiled its latest advertising campaign, "It's never just a car." The campaign features cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his cherished car, known as Sundae.
In the spirit of cricket and the fervent fans during the ongoing Cricket World Cup in India, Spinny's campaign focuses on car stories and the unbreakable connection that Indians have with their vehicles. Whether buying or selling a car, it's always a special moment.
Conceptualised by Tanya Mahendru and directed by Bharat Sikka, the campaign highlights Sachin's personal relationship with his car, which he affectionately calls Sundae. He reflects on the wonderful moments he's had with the car, his happy place, before taking it out for one last drive. The journey delves into his treasure trove of memories, including long drives, scenic spots, meticulous car maintenance, and his favorite music. Ultimately, Sachin entrusts Spinny to find a new owner who will cherish Sundae as much as he does.
Sachin Tendulkar shared, "My car has always held a special place in my heart. It's not just a mode of transportation; it's my happy place - It's where I find solace, peace, and joy. The 'It's Never Just a Car – Go Far' campaign beautifully captures this sentiment. Spinny has been a trusted partner in ensuring every car finds the right home when it's time to say goodbye or upgrade. Spinny values the emotions behind car ownership and strives to provide an experience with timeless values of trust, transparency, and integrity."
Niraj Singh, founder & CEO of Spinny, stated, "It's Never Just a Car is all about car stories that celebrate the connection between people and their cars. This film with Sachin Tendulkar is a true expression of how our cars are more than just machines; they are trusted companions that take us on memorable journeys, a huge part of our lives. With this campaign, we aim to evoke those emotions and emphasise the fact that at Spinny, we understand that it’s never just a car and hence, we would always go far to make your car buying or selling journey special. Our commitment is to ensure that this cherished companion finds the right home when it's time for a new chapter. This campaign celebrates that connection and highlights the trust that our customers place in Spinny to make this transition seamless."
The campaign will be digitally showcased and broadcast during the 2023 World Cup on Disney+Hotstar.