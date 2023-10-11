Sachin Tendulkar stars in Spinny's "It's Never Just a Car" campaign for World Cup 2023

Niraj Singh, founder & CEO of Spinny, stated, "It's Never Just a Car is all about car stories that celebrate the connection between people and their cars. This film with Sachin Tendulkar is a true expression of how our cars are more than just machines; they are trusted companions that take us on memorable journeys, a huge part of our lives. With this campaign, we aim to evoke those emotions and emphasise the fact that at Spinny, we understand that it’s never just a car and hence, we would always go far to make your car buying or selling journey special. Our commitment is to ensure that this cherished companion finds the right home when it's time for a new chapter. This campaign celebrates that connection and highlights the trust that our customers place in Spinny to make this transition seamless."