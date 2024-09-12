Safety Cha Deva by Havells lights up Mumbai and Pune for Ganesh Chaturthi

Talking about the latest festive campaign, Rohit Kapoor, executive vice president-marketing at Havells India commented on the campaign, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when homes across Maharashtra come alive with lights and celebration. With our Safety Cha Deva campaign, we're not just participating in the festivities; we're reinforcing our promise of safety. Just as Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles, Havells Flame Retardant wires act as silent guardians, ensuring that homes remain protected from electrical hazards during this joyous time. Join us in celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.”