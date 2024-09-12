Safety Cha Deva by Havells lights up Mumbai and Pune for Ganesh Chaturthi

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Havells in collaboration with Posterscope India, uses 45,000 meters of wire for 20-Day 'Safety Cha Deva' campaign.
Havells India has launched its latest innovative campaign, Safety Cha Deva, this out-of-home (OOH) campaign, in collaboration with Posterscope India, highlights Havells' commitment to electrical safety through creative outdoor advertising across key locations in Mumbai and Pune.
At the center of the campaign is a Ganesh idol made from 45,000 meters of Havells Flame Retardant (HIL– High Insulation Resistance) wires.
The Safety Cha Deva campaign, which runs for 20 days, combines static billboards with innovative installations strategically placed in high-traffic areas. Multiple placements have been selected across Mumbai and Pune, including key junctions and high-traffic areas like Siddhivinayak Temple, where crowds gather during the festival, and popular beaches like Juhu, which experience significant footfall during the Visarjan. The campaign highlights Havells as a safety expert, symbolised by Lord Ganesha.
Talking about the latest festive campaign, Rohit Kapoor, executive vice president-marketing at Havells India commented on the campaign, “Ganesh Chaturthi is a time when homes across Maharashtra come alive with lights and celebration. With our Safety Cha Deva campaign, we're not just participating in the festivities; we're reinforcing our promise of safety. Just as Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles, Havells Flame Retardant wires act as silent guardians, ensuring that homes remain protected from electrical hazards during this joyous time. Join us in celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.”
Imtiyaz Vilatra, managing director of Posterscope India, commented, “This campaign beautifully blends innovation with cultural relevance. By tapping into the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, we effectively communicated Havells’ safety message in a way that resonates with the local audience.”