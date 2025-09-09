Saif Ali Khan named brand ambassador for Thermocool home appliances

Thermocool Home Appliances, an Indian consumer durables brand, announces the appointment of actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador for its cooling range. Saif Ali Khan will lead the brand’s cooler division.

With this association, Saif Ali Khan would be the brand ambassador of Thermocool's portfolio of cooling products, such as desert air coolers, room coolers, and portable coolers. His tie-up with the company would be reflected in consumer promotions, digital narratives, and brand activations. The alliance is intended to revitalise the brand's approach to customers throughout the country, especially during summer when cooling appliances are most in demand.

Mr. Rajeev Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Thermocool Home Appliances, added, “This collaboration is a strategic milestone in Thermocool's brand evolution. Saif Ali Khan plays an important role in the minds of the modern Indian consumer who appreciates both utility and style. His partnership brings a renewed energy to our brand communications and restates our commitment to providing cooling solutions that are high-performance, aspirational, and design-centric.”

Mr. Tushar Gupta, Director of Operations, Thermocool Home Appliances, added further, “We are delighted to welcome Saif Ali Khan, whose versatility, charm, and credibility as a performer perfectly embody our core values of our brand. His two-year association with Thermocool will not only enhance our brand’s connection with consumers but also solidify our position as the preferred choice in a highly competitive market. Through this collaboration, we continue to be committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and trendy cooling products that meet the changing demands of today's homes."

Mr. Tanuj Gupta, Director Sales & Marketing, Thermocool Home Appliances, stated, "The consumer of today appreciates functionality as much as aesthetics and looks for products that provide performance without compromise on design. Saif Ali Khan, with his ageless charm, versatile character, and generation-strong connection, embodies the intersection of style and substance perfectly. His credibility and aspirational value make him perfect for our brand philosophy. We believe his association will further strengthen Thermocool’s position as India’s destination brand for efficient, modern cooling solutions that cater to the evolving tastes of contemporary households.”

Thermocool Home Appliances has a presence in Indian homes as a brand that provides products with cooling technology and a simplified usage design. The company's focus on innovation, quality, and customer happiness has turned it into a brand for millions of Indian homes.

With Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador, Thermocool aims to take the world of style, comfort, and performance to greater heights. The tie-up will be rolled out across media, with customers being given the best of stardom presence along with effective cooling solutions.