Saifeena cast as Pepperfry’s first-ever brand ambassador; debut in Diwali campaign

Furniture is to your home what personality is to you; always keep it chic and right. Pepperfry, a leading online furniture and home products marketplace, makes this pitch in its Diwali campaign.
The ad features actors and real-life couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, also known as Saifeena. Khan is seen sprucing up the couple’s house to make it welcoming for his would-be father-in-law and pitch it as the right post-marriage home.
The campaign will run during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (cricket) on Hotstar, as well as ATP tour (tennis), Spanish La Liga and UEFA Champions League (football) matches on Voot.
Kashyap Vadapalli, chief marketing officer and business head, Pepperfry, said, “We are delighted to have Kareena and Saif on the Pepperfry team. They hold great appeal and affinity among our audience. While Kareena is stylish and glamorous, Saif brings regality and old-world charm. They are a perfect personification of the brand’s attributes.”
“As we kick-start this association with our most significant campaign of the year, I am confident that our new brand ambassadors will further strengthen the brand’s position amongst consumers. We are looking forward to conveying our messages in a much more impactful manner.”
Speaking about the consumers, Vadapalli, in a June 2021 chat with us (afaqs!), had said, “About 25 per cent of our traffic since last year's lockdown is from new users in small towns.”
We wonder if this figure has risen, or ebbed.
Coming to the brand ambassadors, Saifeena is one of the most in-demand couples today. Some of the brands that the couple endorse include Airbnb, LUX soap, LG, Naturamore, Vectus Pipes and Tanks, etc.