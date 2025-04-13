Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she turned down 15 brand deals worth crores

In a podcast with health and nutrition influencer Revant Himatsingka (Foodpharmer), actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she has turned down approximately 15 brand endorsement deals in the past year, representing a significant financial sacrifice in pursuit of more conscious career choices.

"I had to let go of around 15 brands last year, and that was crores and crores of money," Prabhu disclosed. The actor has implemented a rigorous vetting process, consulting with at least three medical professionals before agreeing to endorse any product.

Reflecting on her earlier career decisions, Prabhu expressed regret over some of her previous endorsements. "When I entered this industry in my 20's, the symbol of being successful was basis the number of projects you have, the number of brands you endorse and how many brands want your face on their products," she explained, acknowledging that she was initially thrilled when multinational companies sought her as their ambassador.

The actor admitted that during those years, she consumed many of the products she endorsed without questioning their health implications. "My younger self should apologise to my older self," she remarked, suggesting her perspective has evolved significantly with age and experience.

Prabhu also highlighted concerns about deceptive marketing tactics employed by some companies. "Brands are really smart with their labelling. They hide behind numbers and codes. How is any layman supposed to dissect that?" she questioned, pointing to the challenges consumers face in making informed choices.

As per Foodpharmer, Samantha was one of the first people who supported him when he started Label Padhega India, an initiative to drive awareness around label-reading for consumers to make better consumption decisions. "Back then, I did not think our movement was something that would reach celebrities, so I was surprised when Samantha shared a story about Label Padhega India," he said.