Samay Raina finally wears Spinny’s t-shirt to claim a free car

Spinny, a car retailing platform, is back at it again—this time teaming up with comedian Samay Raina for a fresh dose of laughs in its Sweet December campaign. The video takes their playful camaraderie from India’s Got Latent to the next level, serving up humour with a side of excitement.

In his latest video, Samay turns a cab booking mishap into laughs as our trusty representative, Balraj Singh, offers a surprising solution: “Why not skip the hassle and get a ‘brand-new’ second-hand car... for free?” The catch? Samay has to wear the Spinny shirt to claim his free car—a request he once turned down during the India’s Got Latent show.



In a recent live stream, Samay shared his thoughts about buying a second-hand car, saying that when he does, it’ll definitely be from Spinny—maybe an Innova.

This campaign continues to engage Spinny’s audience, offering three lucky winners a chance to receive a car for free. In addition to the free cars, winners will have the opportunity to meet cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at an exclusive Spinny shoot.