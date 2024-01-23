Samsonite unveils 'Tested Like Samsonite' campaign with Milind Soman & Karun Chandhok

The first video features renowned Indian Formula 1 driver, Karun Chandhok. He subjects the Liteshock luggage trolley to an intense, gruelling tumble test. The ad unfolds with a dynamic visual narrative, drawing parallels between the required on the racetrack and the durability of Samsonite’s Liteshock series. The luggage range is subjected to 50 cycles of tumbles, with each cycle involving 5 impactful drops, systematically testing the toughness of every edge of the product. The test shows Liteshock series withstanding the rigorous tumble test without a hint of falling apart.