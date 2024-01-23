Samsonite unveils 'Tested Like Samsonite' campaign with Milind Soman & Karun Chandhok

Following commercials will feature Vidyut Jammwal, Sania Mirza, Garima Arora and Ghazal Alagh.
Samsonite, a global company for travel solutions, is back with a bigger and bolder extension of the campaign, Tested Like Samsonite featuring Milind Soman and Karun Chandhok. Last year, the brand collaborated with celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Sing, Mary Kom and more for the same campaign.
The campaign, Tested Like Samsonite serves as tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated immense strength and valor while facing life’s adversities. Drawing parallels between such individuals and its diverse range of products, this campaign highlights the rigorous tests of strength and durability each product at Samsonite undergoes.
Commenting on the campaign, Anushree Tainwala, executive director, marketing added, “Samsonite products are more than just luggage; they are a testament to our commitment to quality and durability. This time, the brand is pushing boundaries by enlisting a stellar lineup of celebrities who will subject Samsonite's diverse range of products to a series of extraordinary tests.”
The brand has partnered with six influential personalities who symbolise the core essence of Samsonite: resilience and endurance. As each influencer/celebrity tests various products, Samsonite unveils the narrative of strength and tolerance.
The first video features renowned Indian Formula 1 driver, Karun Chandhok. He subjects the Liteshock luggage trolley to an intense, gruelling tumble test. The ad unfolds with a dynamic visual narrative, drawing parallels between the required on the racetrack and the durability of Samsonite’s Liteshock series. The luggage range is subjected to 50 cycles of tumbles, with each cycle involving 5 impactful drops, systematically testing the toughness of every edge of the product. The test shows Liteshock series withstanding the rigorous tumble test without a hint of falling apart.
The second video stars Indian actor and fitness icon Milind Soman, where the EVOA series takes the spotlight as it undergoes an exhaustive mileage test. Soman embarks on a comprehensive 32-KMS journey, including running, walking, and cycling with a Samsonite product on a conveyor belt with diverse surfaces at 4 kmph. The evaluation guarantees that each Samsonite product can seamlessly be a part of the travellers' journey, promising endurance and reliability.
Following commercials will feature other legendary personalities including tennis legend Sania Mirza, Michelin-starred chef Garima Arora, action star Vidyut Jammwal and influencer and entrepreneur, Ghazal Alagh.
The TVCs will span across digital platforms, outdoor spaces, and social media networks.