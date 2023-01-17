Samsonite’s new campaign motivates viewers to brush off adversities

"We collaborated with a creative agency to bring to life the manufacturing trials that our products go through, and the idea of 'Tested like Samsonite' came about. The concept is, just like Samsonite products, there are people, regardless of how privileged they may be, who have gone through ups and downs in life and have come out victorious. That was the genesis of the campaign - in marrying the journey of life with the journey of the product," she adds.