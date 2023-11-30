Samsung Ads India introduces sponsored row feature to enhance content discoverability on Samsung TVs

The television industry is growing quickly, with an increasing number of shows and platforms being introduced each month. Additionally, four out of every five households with Samsung Smart TVs use the built-in operating system to watch content instead of using an external device. Because of this, Samsung is making efforts to enhance the discoverability of content on its devices. They are doing this by introducing the Sponsored Row feature on the TV home screen. Samsung hopes that this will improve user experiences and help their content partners attract more attention in a crowded market.