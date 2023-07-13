Samsung Galaxy celebrates getting drenched

When did water become a friend of the smartphone?
Water is the mortal enemy of a smartphone brand. Even if a drop of it touches the phone, it and its owner go into a tizzy.
An ad, made by Cheil India, from Samsung India for its Galaxy A54 and A34 smartphones does not demonise water, in this case, the rains, it, instead, celebrates it.
Rain can be awesome, reads the copy on the ad.
50 seconds long, we see people rush for cover as soon as the rain begins to pour. A lady decides to stay put and dance away with a smartphone in her hand and not worry about it getting wet.
“Soaking every drop in sheer delight,” goes the song.
It is all because of the IP67 rating of the two smartphones which means they are waterproof.