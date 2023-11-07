Samsung Galaxy Watch6 spotlights 'Tap to Pay' feature in the latset campaign by Cheil India

The campaign film centers around a protagonist demonstrating the Galaxy Watch6's payment feature with choreography set to music.
In a unique twist, Samsung's Galaxy Watch6 campaign focuses on its Tap to Pay feature rather than health benefits, setting it apart from the competition. This campaign, aptly named "Turn your wrist to pay," is brought to life by Cheil India.
Aditya Babbar, senior director of Mobile Business at Samsung India, explained the approach, saying, "Our data indicates that the premium and economy segment is growing fast, despite low penetration. We decided to stand out by following a benefit-first approach. In this new campaign, we have emphasized Tap and Pay as a point of differentiation, showcasing the cool, new, and trendy way to pay - Tap and Pay."
The campaign film centers around a protagonist demonstrating the Galaxy Watch6's payment feature with choreography set to music. The protagonist seamlessly makes payments in various shopping settings with a flick of the wrist and a tap.
Vikash Chemjong, CCO of Cheil India, stated, "Let’s face it, paying is never fun – unless you could do it with a flick of a wrist and a tap! So all we tried to do is make an ad that was as cool, fun, and easy as the tap & pay feature of the Galaxy Watch6!"
Srijib Mallik, head of business at Cheil India, added, "The campaign is a ringing endorsement of the fact that a good idea based on a simple insight and backed by nuanced storytelling will deliver the goods on the ground. By connecting payment to watches, we have created a clear differentiation for the Galaxy Watch6 that makes it stand out in a crowded category."