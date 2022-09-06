Samsung mocks Apple in an ad, again

“Not coming soon to an iPhone near you,” taunts the South Korean tech co over its rival's lack of innovation.
Samsung has once again taken a potshot at Apple right before the launch of a new iPhone at the 'Far Out' event on 7 September 2022.
The South Korean tech giant, this time, has released an ad called Buckle Up wherein it touts features such as 100x Space Zoom, and a 108-megapixel camera found in the new Samsung Galaxy ZFlip4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra but “not coming soon to an iPhone near you.”
In 2021, Samsung released three ads pitting its S21 Ultra 5G versus Apple’s iPhone 12. “Your phone upgrade shouldn’t be a downgrade,” said Samsung; a reference to the spike in the sale of old iPhone models whenever a newer version is to hit the market.
2018 saw Samsung mocking the long lines of iPhone buyers and showing the transformation of one such person into a Samsung user by highlighting all the flaws of being an iPhone user.