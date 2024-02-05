Samsung reimagines London's subway map in a bid to plug its AI

The Tube map transformation is not an isolated feat; it is intricately connected to Samsung's broader strategy of positioning AI at the forefront of its offerings. In conjunction with the Galaxy S24 launch, Samsung has rolled out a dedicated ad film, encapsulating the essence of the Circle to Search feature. The advert unfolds with a relatable scenario: a couple lounging on a couch, engrossed in digital content. When the guy struggles to articulate a specific item he glimpsed on the screen, the perceptive partner steps in, introducing the audience to the ease and efficiency of Circle to Search.