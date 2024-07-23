Sanya Malhotra is the leading face of HMD's upcoming smartphone range

Commenting on the collaboration, Ravi Kunwar, VP of HMD India and APAC, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Sanya Malhotra to the Human Mobile Devices family. Sanya is a truly unique talent, her ability to repeatedly deliver strong performances on-screen, yet a rare ability to express herself on various social platforms with a variety of engaging content aligns perfectly with our ways of consumer engagement. Her appeal to a diverse, style-conscious young audience mirrors our commitment to deliver mobile experiences that are not just technologically advanced but also a true expression of personal style."