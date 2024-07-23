Sanya Malhotra is the leading face of HMD's upcoming smartphone range

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has onboarded the actress as the brand ambassador for its smartphones portfolio, starting with HMD Crest.
Human Mobile Devices (HMD) partners with Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen as the leading face of the brand for its upcoming smartphone line-up, starting with HMD Crest. Known for her dynamic roles, passion for dance and fashion-forward persona, she will front HMD's upcoming 360-degree campaign, embodying the brand's inherent personality around fashion, style, and freedom of expression.
Sanya's partnership with Human Mobile Devices marks a pivotal moment in the company's mission to provide innovative and expressive mobile experiences to the style-conscious audience across India.
Commenting on the collaboration, Ravi Kunwar, VP of HMD India and APAC, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Sanya Malhotra to the Human Mobile Devices family. Sanya is a truly unique talent, her ability to repeatedly deliver strong performances on-screen, yet a rare ability to express herself on various social platforms with a variety of engaging content aligns perfectly with our ways of consumer engagement. Her appeal to a diverse, style-conscious young audience mirrors our commitment to deliver mobile experiences that are not just technologically advanced but also a true expression of personal style."
Equally excited with her new association, Sanya Malhotra said, "I'm thrilled to partner with Human Mobile Devices, a brand whose smartphones are at the intersection of technology and self-expression. HMD Crest range of smartphones aren't just about staying connected; they're about making a statement and expressing your unique style. As someone who values both fashion and freedom of expression, I'm excited to be part of HMD's journey in revolutionising the smartphone experience for style-conscious consumers across India."
This announcement is a key component of Human Mobile Device's strategy to engage with its target audience and generate excitement about its range of stylish and innovative smartphones. The company is set to enhance the consumer experience by offering premium quality devices that seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with fashionable design at competitive price points. Recently, the brand has also partnered with Jimmy Shergill and Jemimah Rodrigues in light of their upcoming phone launches.