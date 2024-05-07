Sara Tendulkar collaborates with FNP to create a memorable Mother's Day surprise for her mother

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It showcases FNP's diverse gifting options, including floral arrangements, cakes, gourmet chocolates, and personalised gifts.
Mother’s Day means leaving no stone unturned to make your mom feel special, and it is no different for Sara Tendulkar, an internet personality and daughter of Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar. FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s gifting platform, has partnered with Sara to plan a special Mother’s Day surprise for Anjali. The video released on Instagram celebrates the special bond Sara shares with her mother through a surprise.
Diving into nostalgia, the video takes viewers on a journey of her childhood through never seen before family pictures full of love. Sara highlights how her mother has been the family’s pillar of strength through thick and thin. To thank her for everything she does, Sara plans a surprise with FNP’s wide array of gifting options – ranging from floral arrangements and delectable cakes to gourmet chocolates and personalised gifts – to make Mother’s Day truly special.
Speaking about the collaboration, Pawan Gadia, global CEO & director at FNP, said, “Mother’s Day is a momentous celebration that deserves the best expressions of love and appreciation. Our collaboration with Sara Tendulkar demonstrates the power of thoughtful gestures and our dedication to celebrating mothers in a meaningful way. FNP's curated range of personalised gifts, flowers, cakes, plants & hampers will help you find the perfect way to convey heartfelt love and admiration to your mother.”
FNP's collaboration underscores the significance of expressing love and gratitude to mothers, who give without expecting anything in return but truly deserve all things special on their dedicated day. Teaming up with Sara resonates with FNP's mission of fostering heartfelt connections through thoughtful gifts.