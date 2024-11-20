Saridon is eyeing GenZ validation with a new 'Sirf ek Saridon' remix

In the 90s, Saridon introduced millions of Indians to ‘Sirf ek Saridon, aur sar dard se aaraam,’ a catchy jingle that almost immediately became popular. Little did the brand know, that the next generation was going to grow up mumbling, singing, or even grooving to this iconic tune.

Now, the brand has revisited, reinvented, and reintroduced the tagline with a fresh new modern spin. “Sirf ek Saridon, ab har dard se aaraam,” reads the new lyrics, created by musician Mayur Jumani for Saridon’s recent product launch—Saridon Head & Body.

Saridon, an over-the-counter pain relief tablet brand, operates in the largely contentious pharmaceutical market of India, where advertising isn’t easy and consumer feedback can be fearsome.

For the brand to have carved a distinct identity within the analgesic pain relief category is a feat only matched by its 90-year-old legacy. Find below everything you need to know about the brand’s history.

Saridon's new Head and Body offering has been in the market for some time now. The brand even released a dedicated ad film for the new pill in December of last year. So, why change an already successful jingle for a new launch?

"With changing times and with evolving consumer preferences, we decided that we need to rework this jingle for two main reasons," explains Ritu Mittal, head of marketing and digital, Bayer Consumer Health India.

"Firstly, we wanted to connect with today's audience, especially the younger consumers who relate with contemporary music. Secondly, the revamped jingle reflects Saridon's expansion into body pain relief with the launch of Saridon Head and Body. So we wanted to leverage this iconic property.”

The brand enjoys strong recognition across diverse geographical and demographic segments, holding over 50% market share in the headache relief category. "Saridon enjoys a strong presence in both urban and rural India," Mittal emphasises, highlighting the brand's uniform consumption pattern.

However, the launch of Saridon Head and Body represents a deliberate strategic expansion. "We noticed an increasing demand for a more comprehensive solution," Mittal reveals. "Modern lifestyles, extended screen time, and physical exertion lead to a combination of headaches and body pain."

This new offering joins a portfolio that includes New Saridon for headaches and Saridon Woman for period pain relief. "Previously, Saridon primarily offered relief for headaches through its flagship product," Mittal explains. "Now, we're broadening our portfolio to cater to multiple pain relief needs."

Targeting the digital-first consumers

The brand is deliberately shifting its focus toward younger consumers. "While Saridon's broad target group includes anyone aged 18+ experiencing pain, we are now focusing on younger audiences who resonate with contemporary music and digital-first communication," Mittal notes.

This marks a strategic departure from the brand's traditional, slightly older demographic.

The marketing approach reflects this pivot. The campaign is unapologetically digital-first, leveraging Instagram as its primary platform. The new jingle is only available on the brand’s own Instagram handle and that of Jumani’s.

However, while this initial introduction of the jingle is digital-led, the brand will leverage the new property in its future campaigns that will likely employ traditional media alongside digital.

So far, the new jingle has accumulated over two million views on social media, as per Mittal. “Going forward, we plan to leverage this contemporary jingle as an asset for the brand,” she says.

The challenge

Despite its success, Saridon recognises significant marketing challenges in the Indian healthcare landscape. “The biggest challenge lies in educating consumers about the right solutions for everyday health issues," Mittal admits.

"Many people ignore symptoms or rely on home remedies, delaying the adoption of reliable solutions. The OTC medicine brands need to encourage consumers to ask questions, give them reliable information, and then also provide innovative solutions for the category to grow."

On the bright side, the post-pandemic era has brought many opportunities for the category. "There's been a positive shift toward proactive health management," Mittal observes. Consumers are becoming more informed, paying closer attention to product labels and ingredients—a trend that benefits brands like Saridon.

Distribution and future outlook

While traditional pharmacies remain the dominant distribution channel for Saridon, e-commerce is steadily growing.

"Quick commerce is particularly promising for OTC medication," Mittal notes, though she acknowledges current regulatory constraints that limit online medicine distribution.

As per Mittal, for the OTC medicine category, quick-commerce still largely constitutes roughly 5-6% of total business.

“The need for the right medicine being delivered in 10 minutes is bigger than the need for a pizza. But for the right reasons, medicine distribution has certain guidelines and regulations. There is work that is happening in this area. Some of the platforms have started delivering medicine much faster than they did in the past.”

The brand's ambitions extend beyond immediate market gains. By positioning Saridon Head and Body as a comprehensive pain relief solution, the company is signaling a broader vision of holistic health management.