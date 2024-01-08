Save the date for the afaqs! GenAI Masterclass: Your ticket to future-proof marketing

Dive into the world of GenAI innovation on January 11, 2024, with Mondelez, Leo Burnett, Canva, Zoo Media, Adobe, and more.
Hey marketers and visionaries,
The afaqs! GenAI Masterclass is going to blow your minds!
Picture this: A gathering where industry giants such as Adobe, Mondelez, Leo Burnett, Canva, and an array of other heavy-hitters come together to unveil the hidden gems of their GenAI strategies in a mind-bending journey into the future of marketing and innovation.
Mark your calendars for January 11, 2024, because this isn’t an event (any)one can afford to miss, and here's why.
In an era defined by fleeting attention spans, where users scroll through content faster than you can say "engagement," GenAI is the ace up your sleeve. This is not just about incorporating Artificial Intelligence; it signifies a paradigm shift, a revolutionary wave poised to redefine the core of your marketing strategy. It's not a suggestion; it's a straightforward statement – if you're not on this train, you're being left behind.
Because, let's face it – the digital landscape is a relentless race against time. Users, bombarded by an incessant stream of information, make split-second decisions on what captures their interest. In that split-second battleground, everyone in the business is competing for attention. This is precisely where GenAI steps in as your silver bullet, ready to flip the script on traditional marketing methodologies.
It's not just about automating processes; it's about crafting personalised, engaging, and hyper-targeted campaigns that resonate with your audience on a deeper level.
"Am I a good fit for this masterclass?"
The resounding answer is - absolutely, yes! The afaqs! GenAI Masterclass is not an exclusive club; it's an inclusive event designed for anyone and everyone hungry to unlock the potential of generative AI in their professional journey.
Attention marketers: Elevate your game
You're a marketing maestro, and you know the game is all about staying ahead. This masterclass is your golden ticket to unravel the secrets of Adobe's GenAI universe. Imagine using generative AI to create images, videos, and audio on the fly with Firefly. Plus, dive into Adobe Analytics, GenStudio, and Marketo to master content management like a pro.
Calling all advertising creatives: Craft ads that captivate
To the advertising aficionados out there, Leo Burnett is going to spill the beans on training ChatGPT to channel the wit and charm of Farhan Akhtar for an Oreo campaign. And Zoo Media? They're teaching you how to build a GPT from scratch on the OpenAI platform.
Media gurus: Get ready to amplify impact
Media mavens, you're in for a treat. From Media Planners optimising ad space to Broadcast Journalists navigating the digital age – this masterclass has your name written all over it.
Social media strategists, your time has come
Social media is your playground, and Canva, Gan.ai, and Adobe are your playmates. Learn how to use generative AI to spice up your social media strategies. If you're a Social Media Manager, Community Manager, or Influencer Marketing Manager, this is your moment to shine.
Tech buffs and developers: Dive Deep into the belly of the beast
Tech enthusiasts, developers, and those who thrive on the intricacies of AI – Zoo Media's got your back. Learn how they built a customised GPT on the OpenAI platform.
Entrepreneurs and business leaders: Future-proof your business
For the business leaders among us, this is your chance to future-proof your empire. Adobe will show you how to use generative AI to manage your content supply chain seamlessly. CEOs, entrepreneurs, and marketing directors, you can't afford to miss this strategic gem.
Students and aspiring pros: Find your gateway to tomorrow
Students, early-career professionals, and dreamers, listen up. This masterclass is your gateway to the future. Learn from the best in the industry and set yourself apart in the competitive landscape.
You can explore the entirety of the GenAI Masterclass schedule on our website.
In the fast-paced world of marketing, staying ahead is not an option; it's a necessity. The afaqs! GenAI Masterclass is your ticket to mastering the future of marketing. Secure your spot now. The masterclass is in session on January 11, 2024.
But, if you're still contemplating whether to jump on the GenAI train, here's a reality check – the train is moving, and it's moving fast. If you find yourself hesitating, questioning whether to board or stay on the platform, you might want to consider the consequences.
In a landscape where innovation is the currency of success, being left behind is not just a metaphorical expression; it's a stark reality. GenAI is not a trend; it's industrial evolution.
The AI race is the Gold Rush on a global scale and the afaqs! GenAI Masterclass is your golden ticket to the front of the frontier. The train is moving – the question is, are you on board?